Pep Guardiola’s heartfelt message of support for Alisson Becker after father’s death

A tweet from Pep Guardiola’s official Twitter account offered the Manchester City manager’s condolences to Alisson Becker after his father’s death yesterday.

Jose Becker was declared missing in the evening having been swimming on his property close to the town of Rincao do Inferno.

The loss of a loved one is difficult to bear at any time but the circumstances of this awful news must be very difficult to cope with.

Our thoughts are with you. — PepTeam (@PepTeam) February 25, 2021

It’s a lovely message of support from the Citizens’ boss and the Manchester-based club, who were quick to offer their sympathies to the No.1.

The Liverpool shotstopper released a tweet to thank all who sent messages of support to him and his family, writing: “I would like to thank everyone for the messages and tributes to my beloved father! Our family feels loved by everyone! May God bless each one’s life!”

It’s a tragic loss for the Brazilian, whose father was an important influence on his football career.

READ MORE: ‘My dad was crazy, in the best way’: Alisson tells heartfelt story about his father

The Reds play Sheffield United this coming Sunday, but we at the EOTK would of course more than understand if Alisson needs to sit this one out.

Liverpool are yet to confirm whether the former Roma man will be available for Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squad.

It goes without saying that every Reds fan will be behind the 28-year-old and continue to wish him and his family their best wishes going forward.