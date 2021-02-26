Preston boss lavishes ‘excellent’ LFC loanee with praise after first start

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has heaped praise atop the shoulders of Sepp van den Berg after a promising performance for the Championship side midweek, as reported by the Lancashire Post.

The Liverpool loanee was utilised at right back against Queens Park Rangers, helping his new side keep a clean sheet for the first time since January.

“I thought Sepp was excellent. We knew Sepp was good on the ball, quick and a good size in terms of defending crosses into the box,” the 39-year-old. “I thought his was a really good performance and he can be pleased with it.”

It was the Deepdale side’s third clean sheet this year, marking what the club will no doubt hope to be a turned corner heading into the remainder of the season.

Having arrived at Liverpool to much fanfare in the summer of 2019, the fans have seen the Dutchman used sparingly under Jurgen Klopp.

At 19-years-old, there’s no reason to panic about the youngster’s future – certainly, one might expect that a positive loan spell in the Championship would put the centre-half back in the German’s good books.

With Van den Berg demonstrating versatility in his latest outing for Preston, it can only bode well for the former Zwolle man’s Liverpool future if he can continue to deliver in a range of positions under Neil.