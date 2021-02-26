(Video) ESPN pundit tells Liverpool to go all out for £122m La Liga star in summer window

Don Hutchinson has advised Liverpool to bid for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix in the summer to improve the squad going into the next season.

The Portuguese forward, who was brought to the La Liga outfit to the tune of £122m in 2019, is “wasted” at the Wanda Metropolitano, according to the ESPN pundit.

While we imagine Jurgen Klopp would be more than tempted by the option, we’d have to cast a great deal of doubt over the likelihood of the transfer, considering the ginormous fee the Spanish side would command.

It’s expected that Liverpool will strengthen in the summer nonetheless, with a number of key areas in the squad identified for improvement.

The front-three is arguably in need of reinforcement, as James Pearce of The Athletic has previously suggested, though we would expect that the priority will remain in defence, with our lack of reliable back-up options feeding into our struggles this term.

You can catch the clip below (skip to 1:40), courtesy of ESPN: