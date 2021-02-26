(Video) ‘Good press!’ Diogo Jota sharp in training and Robbo loves it

One of the best things about the Inside Training videos is Andy Robertson’s constant commentary through every drill!

It was great to see Diogo Jota back fully involved with first-team training, and he has a good chance of minutes v Sheffield United on Sunday, given what Jurgen Klopp said about his return in today’s press-conference.

Klopp on Jota: "It's very positive the way he's come back in training. We just need to decide when it makes sense for him (to play)." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 26, 2021

You can see the Portuguese fully involved in our session in the video below.

He looks sharp in the rondos, and towards the end you’ll hear Robbo barking his congratulations at his recently returned team-mate.

Hopefully Jota can provide an injection of speed, tenacity in a frontline that currently looks blunt apart from Mo Salah’s goals.