(Video) Harvey Elliott’s best performance for Blackburn yet: Wonderkid heads and shoulders above older team-mates

It’s a travesty that Watford beat Blackburn midweek after the performance Harvey Elliott put in…

On a pitch that would have better suited a Conference player, Elliott shone, scoring a brilliant goal and producing endless sublime touches and nutmegs.

The ball sticks to hit feet when he’s dribbling, and his ability to quickly change direction and feint himself out of trouble is exceptional – especially when you consider he’s only 17-years-old.

We’d say this is Elliott’s best overall performance since joining Blackburn on loan for the season.

You can check it out for yourself, below.

We reckon he’ll be back at Liverpool this summer and will get a big chance in pre-season to show Jurgen Klopp what he’s got.