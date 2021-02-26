(Video) Klopp backtracks on positive Henderson injury comeback news

Jurgen Klopp has hinted at Jordan Henderson’s potential return date for Liverpool, expressing his hope that the captain would be back for “a few games this season”.

With fans having been informed that they were likely to be without the services of the No.14 for six to eight weeks, the coach’s latest words may suggest a slightly longer wait for the Englishman.

While the idea that the Reds could be without the midfielder until the last few games of the season, it’s still far more encouraging than the initial estimations that followed the defeat to Everton last weekend.

The return of Diogo Jota to the training pitch will counterbalance the loss to some degree up top, though ideally we’re holding out for Fabinho to slot in for the 30-year-old during his absence.

We wouldn’t be entirely surprised if the Brazilian took up his new role in Klopp’s backline, however, we’d be inclined to argue that the former Monaco star is desperately needed in the centre of the park to provide some much-needed balance.

You can watch the clip below:

Jordan Henderson 6-8 weeks out estimation may have been a little positive, intimates Klopp… 😞 pic.twitter.com/Fmj3cOoE8P — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 26, 2021