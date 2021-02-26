(Video) Klopp rubbishes reports of in-fighting in Liverpool squad

In response to a question over the “atmosphere” inside of Liverpool at the moment, in light of their recent poor run of domestic results, Jurgen Klopp told reporters that all was well in the Reds’ camp.

Numerous reports have alleged disharmony in the squad, including a blatantly manufactured rumour concerning an alleged bust-up between Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson.

While we’ve no doubt the team and manager will be hurting from our league form, there’s no question about the togetherness Klopp has built enduring despite our struggles.

Ultimately, as will be obvious to any who have glanced at the club’s burgeoning injury list, our problems this term are not of the side’s making.

Whatever happens for the remainder of the season, we can be absolutely sure that the players will still be fighting tooth and nail for each other on the pitch.

You can watch the clip below:

Klopp confirms there is no in-fighting amongst the squad over the miserable run – and that the atmosphere is exactly as it should be ahead of Sheffield United 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tfttf300Xw — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 26, 2021