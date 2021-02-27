Andy Robertson buzzing over Diogo Jota return: ‘Looks really good in training, really sharp’

Andy Robertson has lauded Diogo Jota upon the Portugal international’s return – reiterating Jurgen Klopp’s comments from yesterday’s press-conference about how good he looks in training.

Jota has been out since December 9, when he limped off the field in a meaningless Champions League dead rubber – and as a result – has been absent for our season collapse.

Since Christmas, when we were top of the Premier League, standards have dropped, injuries have gotten worse and we’ve mentally imploded – leaving us now in a fight for the top four behind West Ham.

The poor form has been tough to take, but the tragedy of the deaths of Jurgen Klopp’s mother and Alisson’s father – with neither our manager or goalkeeper able to fly home to Germany or Brazil respectively for the funerals – has confounded it all as Robbo hints at first.

“In a really tough week for a few reasons, of course, seeing Diogo back on the pitch brought a smile to everyone’s face,” the Scot told Liverpool’s official website.

“He was flying up until his injury, he really made an impact coming into the team, a new signing hitting the ground running with goals, assists and the way he was going about his business.

“So, great to have him back. He has obviously been out for a long period of time, he’s looking really good in training, looking sharp. So, I’m sure he’s looking to make up for lost time.

“It’s good to have that option, great to have him back and it’ll be good to have him back involved in the squad. He has certainly brought an extra quality to training, long may that continue and hopefully he can score some of the goals he scored at the start of the season because, like I said, he was making a huge impact on this club.”

We’re not sure if Jota will be straight back in the lineup for Sheffield United tomorrow, but if you are a gambling person, check out https://www.onlinecasinos.co.uk/.

Naby Keita is also fully fit and will be an option for the midfield, while Fabinho and James Milner return to training today and could play v Chelsea next week…

Jota scored nine goals before his injury, and will hopefully put some pressure on the underperforming Roberto Firmino up top.

Our best performance of the season came away to Atalanta in the Champions League, where we won 5-0 and Jota notched a hat-trick, of course.