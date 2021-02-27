Brilliant thread reveals how RedBird’s £537m FSG stake acquisition could transform LFC model

Football finance expert Mo Chatra illustrated the many ways in which FSG’s potential 10% stake sale to RedBird could benefit Liverpool, highlighting the possibility of the Reds utilising Toulouse, who are owned by the investment firm, as a feeder club.

With the club reportedly an admirer of the model employed by Red Bull at Salzburg and Leipzig, the potential stake sale would offer Jurgen Klopp’s side an opportunity to recreate a similar arrangement.

Theoretically, the Merseysiders could send off their most promising talent for first-team experience, whilst also pinching the best players on offer at their partner club for a discount.

Considering the advantage available to teams like Manchester City, who are able to outspend the majority of their rivals across Europe, such a partnership between Liverpool and the Ligue 2 side would help partly address the gap in resources.

As of yet, nothing has been declared in black and white, with the proposed stake sale yet to go over the line, let alone a mutually beneficial arrangement forged between the Reds and Toulouse.

Nonetheless, the possibilities such a deal between RedBird and FSG would open up for us going forward are certainly worth some consideration, as we aim to develop an advantage over our rivals.

