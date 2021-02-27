Brilliant thread reveals how RedBird’s £537m FSG stake acquisition could transform LFC model

Football finance expert Mo Chatra illustrated the many ways in which FSG’s potential 10% stake sale to RedBird could benefit Liverpool, highlighting the possibility of the Reds utilising Toulouse, who are owned by the investment firm, as a feeder club.

With the club reportedly an admirer of the model employed by Red Bull at Salzburg and Leipzig, the potential stake sale would offer Jurgen Klopp’s side an opportunity to recreate a similar arrangement.

Theoretically, the Merseysiders could send off their most promising talent for first-team experience, whilst also pinching the best players on offer at their partner club for a discount.

Considering the advantage available to teams like Manchester City, who are able to outspend the majority of their rivals across Europe, such a partnership between Liverpool and the Ligue 2 side would help partly address the gap in resources.

As of yet, nothing has been declared in black and white, with the proposed stake sale yet to go over the line, let alone a mutually beneficial arrangement forged between the Reds and Toulouse.

Nonetheless, the possibilities such a deal between RedBird and FSG would open up for us going forward are certainly worth some consideration, as we aim to develop an advantage over our rivals.

You can catch the partial snapshot of the thread below:

RedBird reportedly committing $750m for a 10% stake would set FSG's overall value at $7.5bn- and LFC is likely to be worth $3-4bn based on that. This would set the club's value at a level at which a takeover from an external party would become less likely in the short term. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 26, 2021

The question on the minds of Liverpool fans is whether the club would directly benefit from that investment. Now in addition to LFC, FSG also own the Boston Red Sox and their fanbase will also hope Fenway use the investment to directly invest into that baseball team. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 26, 2021

Liverpool could implement a similar arrangement with Toulouse, whereby young talent could be nurtured and developed at that club. Good players could be sold for reasonable profits (with proceeds used to partly support LFC) and its best players could end up at LFC for mates' rates — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 26, 2021