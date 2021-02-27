FSG set to make major £537m decision with stake sale to owners of a Ligue 2 side

RedBird Capital are reportedly close to agreeing a £540m deal with FSG for the sale of a 10% stake in the Boston-based company, according to the Mirror.

The investment firm have dabbled in sport-related investments prior to FSG, having recently completed a takeover of Ligue 2 side Toulouse.

The report adds that it is not entirely clear whether this potential deal, which should take place in the next six weeks, will give Liverpool deeper pockets from which to draw funds in the next transfer window.

Considering the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, penetrating past even the thick coat of the Premier League’s considerable TV deal, a boost resulting from the stake sale would no doubt be welcomed.

READ MORE: Big news as Falk confirms €40m LFC-target keen on Anfield switch

With the Reds in major need of a quality centre-half in the summer, not to mention a new midfielder to replace the potentially departing Gini Wijnaldum, a significant amount of funds will be required to bolster key positions.

Without Champions League football next term, our budget for the upcoming window looks rather worryingly slim.

The reality of the situation, of course, is that barring our freak circumstances with injury, a full-strength Liverpool side would have been challenging for the title at the very least, which raises the question about the necessity of major business in the summer.