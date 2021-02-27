Gini Wijnaldum keen on Liverpool stay; midfielder still yet to put pen to paper – report

Gini Wijnaldum reportedly wishes to remain at Liverpool, though he is still unsure on the Reds’ current contract offer, according to AS.

The Spanish publication maintains that the Dutchman would be a highly-courted figure in the summer, should he run down his current terms in Merseyside, with Barcelona topping his pile of admirers.

With his deal at Anfield set to expire come the season end, the No.5 can already begin negotiations for a pre-contract move elsewhere, though he has assured the club that he will inform them of his decision first if he decides to make a switch.

Liverpool have already tabled an offer, though reports have suggested that it is not the ideal amount of remuneration for the 30-year-old’s services, in the player’s eyes.

Considering the financial turmoil faced in La Liga, not to mention Ronald Koeman’s future at Barcelona under doubt, one would argue that the Dutch international would be taking a great risk leaving the Premier League champions on a free.

A more profitable wage package could certainly be received elsewhere – an important consideration given that Wijnaldum’s next move will be his last major one – but questions must be raised as to whether the player would be sacrificing more than he’d gain.

At Liverpool, current circumstances aside, the former Newcastle star is at a currently elite side with a real chance of major honours in the next three years, an eventuality that looks considerably less likely in Catalonia.