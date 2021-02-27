Klopp admits it would be a major feat for LFC to make top four this year

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in his pre-match presser that it would be a major feat for his Liverpool side to qualify for Champions League football next term, as reported by The Guardian.

The incumbent Premier League champions currently find themselves toiling outside of the top four places in 6th.

“It would be big, absolutely. You can see the competitors,” the former Dortmund coach said. “It is not about the possible performance, it is about what we can bring on the pitch still. It is all about results. The table doesn’t lie. Never. We know that points-wise we are not that far away but results-wise we are.”

Injuries to key stars in defence have left the Reds with their deadline day signings and Academy graduates ahead of the trip to Sheffield United on Sunday.

On-loan signing Ozan Kabak faced a difficult start to life at Anfield, but has generally performed well since being thrown in the deep-end against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side.

With our injury list having included the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Naby Keita (to name a few) for large portions of the season, however, the club has faced an uphill battle holding on to a top four place.

Few sides would be capable of contending with the loss of the towering Dutchman alone – as City will certainly attest to having lost Aymeric Laporte to injury last term – but none could have steered the ship as well as Klopp has without his starting centre-back duo.

It’ll be a challenge to gain Champions League qualification, but one that, arguably, only our manager is capable of pulling off.