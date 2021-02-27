Klopp hints at summer transfers for Liverpool but insists it’s not time for ‘massive rebuild’

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in his pre-match presser that he does not believe a “massive rebuild” is necessary, though “little readjustments will happen”, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Reds are expected to be partly busy in the summer, with Gini Wijnaldum looking likely to depart the club come the season end, not to mention in the face of the crisis suffered in the centre of defence.

“I don’t think it is time for a massive rebuild like how I understand it,” the 53-year-old said. “The squad of this year didn’t have the chance to play together one time really. I think it would make sense to have a look at that [problem] but on top of that, of course little readjustments will happen.”

Loitering outside of the top four, the German’s men face an uphill battle to gain Champions League qualification this year.

Without access to the highest level of European competition, there are concerns about the knock-on effect to the club’s finances and pulling power in the upcoming transfer window.

Ozan Kabak and Florian Neuhaus have been touted as potential solutions to Liverpool’s glaring issues, on an option-to-buy and a release-clause respectively.

Going forward, we cannot afford to not invest properly in a major defensive signing, at the very least, in order to prevent the circumstances that derailed our season from reoccurring.