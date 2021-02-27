Liverpool stakeholder LeBron James calls out Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s nonsense: ‘I do my homework’

NBA legend and Liverpool stakeholder LeBron James is currently in a feud with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, after the former Manchester United striker criticised him for expressing his opinion publicly in non-sporting matters.

Watch Zlatan sending for LeBron, first, here:

‘I don’t like when people, when they have some kind of status, and they do politics at the same time as what they are doing.’ Zlatan Ibrahimovic says LeBron James and other high profile athletes should simply stick to sports. 👀 (🎥: @dplus_sportSE) pic.twitter.com/zDHzKbWnJt — theScore (@theScore) February 26, 2021

Now watch LeBron’s response:

🗣"I'm the wrong guy to go at because I do my homework" LeBron James, of the La Lakers, responds to criticism from AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his involvement outside of sport pic.twitter.com/G0FwYzWprC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2021

We ask Zlatan, imagine if his former team-mate Marcus Rashford had decided to stay out of anything political – and simply focus on his football?

Would that have made him a better man? Would that have been an example Rashford using his position of power and privilege to affect positive change?

The Swede is an idiot. End of.