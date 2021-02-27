Liverpool stakeholder LeBron James calls out Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s nonsense: ‘I do my homework’

Liverpool stakeholder LeBron James calls out Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s nonsense: ‘I do my homework’

NBA legend and Liverpool stakeholder LeBron James is currently in a feud with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, after the former Manchester United striker criticised him for expressing his opinion publicly in non-sporting matters.

Watch Zlatan sending for LeBron, first, here:

Now watch LeBron’s response:

We ask Zlatan, imagine if his former team-mate Marcus Rashford had decided to stay out of anything political – and simply focus on his football?

Would that have made him a better man? Would that have been an example Rashford using his position of power and privilege to affect positive change?

The Swede is an idiot. End of.

