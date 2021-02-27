Potential FSG investment deal could allow LFC to benefit from link to sports agency with host of top European talent

An intriguing thread from football finance expert Mo Chatra has revealed that Liverpool could benefit from RedBird’s “substantial stake” in sports agency Wasserman.

The investment firm is reportedly working on acquiring a 10% stake in the Reds’ owners FSG, which could have a number of benefits for the side.

Another potential benefit is that RedBird very recently acquired one of the biggest sports agencies- Wasserman. Players like Joe Gomez, Federico Valverde, Houssem Aouar and Gio Reyna are just a few of their top footballers. That link could also potentially work in LFC's favour. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 26, 2021

EDIT: Minor correction- RedBird didn't outright acquire Wasserman but did purchase a substantial stake in the company. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) February 26, 2021

The sports agency holds a range of highly-rated young stars on their books, from Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez to Dortmund starlet Gio Reyna.

READ MORE: Blatant inconsistency in refereeing of Liverpool games highlighted by controversial decision in Brighton tie

As Chatra has pointed out, the connection between RedBird and Wasserman could open up some interesting avenues in future transfer windows.

The Merseysiders currently sit outside the top four places in the Premier League, with key injuries in defence having severe consequences for the team structure.

Klopp told reporters in his pre-match presser that his side would not undergo a major rebuild in the summer, though that “little readjustments” would be made.

We at the Empire of the Kop would expect at least two major signings in the next window to be made to cover the potential departure of Gini Wijnaldum and reinforce the backline.

While we’d certainly agree that a rebuild isn’t needed as of yet, the Reds’ continued evolution will require some investment – the extent of which will be partly determined by their performances for the remainder of the season.