(Video) Ben Foster lauds ‘serious player’ Harvey Elliott: ‘He is going to be one big old talent’

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster offered some high praise to on-loan Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott, stating his belief that the 17-year-old would turn out to be “one big old talent”.

The shotstopper was in attendance for the starlet’s outing for Blackburn Rovers, in which Guy Mowbray’s side succumbed to a 3-2 loss despite the loanee’s first-half goal to reduce the deficit.

We’re all keenly aware of the sheer potential on offer with the former Fulham player, with his mature performances in the Championship raising serious questions about his readiness for the senior side next term.

Personally, we at the EOTK would love to see Elliott get a crack at a spot in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and we’ve no doubt that the young Englishman will get his chance in pre-season.

You can watch the clip below (skip to 7:32), courtesy of Ben Foster’s YouTube channel: