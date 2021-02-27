(Video) Diogo Jota ‘quick sells’ Everton ace to make LFC fans laugh on Twitter

Diogo Jota is not only a potentially world-class footballer, but he’s one of the best FIFA players in the business as well!

The attacker streams his games on Twitch and last night, made watching Reds chuckle by selling Everton defender Michael Keane as soon as he unpacked him.

‘Yes lad!” ‘Do it!’ said the comments, so Jota obliged!

The Portuguese has been back in full training for a few days now, and as a result, is an option to face Sheffield United tomorrow.

We’d be tempted to throw him back in the starting XI, although Jurgen Klopp has been stung with this before with the likes of Joel Matip and Naby Keita.