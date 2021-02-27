(Video) Klopp loses his temper with table football players in hilarious Snickers ad

Jurgen Klopp has taken part in a new Snickers ad, being the latest star to take to the screen as part of the beloved ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’ campaign.

Filmed pre-Covid, the German loses his temper during a game of table football, before being prompted to take a transformative bite out of a Snickers bar.

The Liverpool manager is a highly-popular figure in football, so it’s not entirely surprising that the chocolate bar company was the latest to seek his involvement in their campaign.

You can catch the advert below, courtesy of Snickers:

