(Video) Rapid Liverpool youngster’s ridiculous recovery to deny goalscoring opportunity as U23s put Arsenal to the sword

A brilliant recovery from fullback Conor Bradley in the second-half of the young Reds’ victory over Arsenal attracted the attention of fans on Twitter, with one user posting the defender’s intervention online.

Racing into the box, a free Reiss Nelson took advantage of a ball played over the backline, angling his body for what appeared would be a simple goal past goalkeeper Liam Hughes.

A surprising burst of pace from the young right-back, however, brought him in the immediate vicinity of the Gunners forward, who was dispossessed before an effort could be fired away.

Liverpool’s U23s side trounced their opposition 4-0, with goals coming Layton Stewart, Jake Cain (2), and Ben Woodburn.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Incredible recovery from 17 year old right back Conor Bradley to deny Reiss Nelson pic.twitter.com/gdsnRri1Y1 — 9 (@F9Txrres) February 27, 2021