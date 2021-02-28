Bayern poised to snatch second Liverpool defensive target in bargain summer swoop – report

Bayern Munich have a deal in the works to bring former Liverpool target Kalidou Koulibaly to the Bundesliga for a cut-price fee, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb (via Caught Offside).

The Senegalese’s lawyer reportedly met with Napoli’s president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, with a €45m offer from the Bavarians.

It’s a figure that falls rather short of the €100m asking price the Serie A side slapped on the centre-half.

With a contract running until 2023, not to mention the 29-year-old’s status as one of the most elite defenders in Europe, we’d be surprised if the Italian outfit let Koulibaly go for a pittance in the summer, which makes us doubt the veracity of the report.

READ MORE: Money may talk, but Liverpool’s data-led transfer strategy remains the way forward – opinion

The Reds recently signed Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies as emergency fillers for the backline, though it is expected that the club’s priority come the season end will be to pursue a quality centre-back.

The former Genk man would certainly fit the bill for Jurgen Klopp’s side, though one might imagine that the Liverpool hierarchy had a somewhat cheaper option in mind, particularly if Champions League qualification fails to materialise this term.

Kabak could be the perfect solution, being available on an option-to-buy worth £18m in the summer, though one would image that we’d jump at the opportunity to bring a defender of Koulibaly’s calibre to Anfield, if the opportunity (and funds) presented itself.