Ex-Red expects Liverpool squad to ‘step up’ during Henderson’s injury-enforced absence

Former Liverpool player Michael Thomas expects his old side “to step up” despite the injury sustained to captain Jordan Henderson.

The Reds skipper was ruled out for six to eight weeks after succumbing to a hamstring injury during the side’s 2-0 defeat to Everton last weekend.

“Jordan is a major blow for the team both on and off the pitch,” the former midfielder told Caught Offside. “With the amount of experience in the squad, however, I expect the players to step up.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men have suffered from a disproportionate amount of bad luck with injuries this term, as the centre-back position has eroded the club’s starting and back-up defensive options, including the converted midfielder.

Loan signing Ozan Kabak has taken to life at Liverpool admirably, though the loss of Virgil van Dijk and our other experienced central defenders has ultimately derailed the season.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano reveals the 10 clubs, including LFC, who can afford Erling Haaland

While we’d agree that nothing less than the absolute best from the players from here on out will be enough to climb back into the top four spots, the latest setback is yet another in a multitude.

We’re not throwing in the towel, of course, but it’s a massive ask of Klopp’s side to deliver without a number of key heads in the dressing room.

If anyone is up to the task, however, the German manager will carve a path forward.