Fabrizio Romano reveals the 10 clubs, including LFC, who can afford Erling Haaland

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the identity of the ten clubs Erling Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, said could afford to buy the hotshot.

In light of the Norwegian’s ludicrous form for Borussia Dortmund this term, scoring 27 goals in 26 games in all competitions, Europe’s elite sides are reportedly circling the forward ahead of the summer window.

“His agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that there are ten top clubs that can buy him, but this summer the €75 million release clause will not be valid: [anyone] who wants Haaland will have to negotiate with Borussia Dortmund, they will not want to discount anyone,” the Sky Sports journalist wrote for BenchWarmers. “The clubs Raiola spoke of are Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich, as well as Borussia.”

“Haaland is currently focused on the Champions League and happy in Dortmund, the decisions will be made in the coming months,” Romano added.

Without a release-clause to ground Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of their star man into a vaguely attainable fee, the Bundseliga outfit are expected to charge an arm and a leg for the 20-year-old’s services.

While it’s reassuring to know that we are one of the ten clubs in the mix, it would be rather out of character for the club to devote significant funds toward the potential signing without first putting some player sales towards that.

The loss of one of Mo Salah and co. would certainly bridge the gap in capital but we’d argue it’s a departure we ultimately couldn’t afford, despite our forward line approaching their 30s.

As much as we’d all dearly love for Haaland to pull on the famous Red next term, we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if the striker ended up remaining in Germany after a summer frenzy of bids.