Henderson cheers on LFC from afar with congratulatory tweet after victory over Sheffield United

Skipper Jordan Henderson congratulated his teammates on their Premier League victory over Sheffield United with a post-match tweet.

An effort from Curtis Jones and an own-goal, following a Bobby Firmino shot, helped the Reds on to their first three points in the league since January.

Great away win. Well done lads. 💪🏻 https://t.co/HuCmgpZTQJ — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) February 28, 2021

The Englishman is set to be sidelined for six to eight weeks having succumbed to a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Everton last weekend.

With many fearing how the club would cope without our captain, it was a resoundingly assertive performance despite the 30-year-old’s absence.

The latest victory takes Jurgen Klopp’s men within two points of the heralded Champions League places, with a pivotal game on the horizon against fellow top four contenders Chelsea.

Having lost the last four home ties at Anfield, we’ll need a much-changed performance from the players to keep building up our hopes of attaining European football next term.

With the likes of Diogo Jota and Fabinho set to return to the squad in the near future, Liverpool’s chances of finishing a rather unprecedented season on a high look increasingly reasonable.

Hopefully, the skipper will be back in action with Champions League qualification in our hands to help seal a late, successful charge.