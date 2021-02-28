(Image) Liverpool v Sheffield United team news confirmed as Adrian starts

Jurgen Klopp has handed another start to Academy graduate Nathaniel Phillips, following skipper Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury against Everton last weekend, who starts alongside loan signing Ozan Kabak in defence.

Adrian fills in for Alisson Becker between the sticks, with the backline otherwise unchanged for Liverpool as they head into their tie with Sheffield United looking for three points after four consecutive defeats in the league.

The midfield remains unchanged for the impending meeting with Chris Wilder’s struggling Blades, with Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, and Curtis Jones starting in the middle of the park.

Despite Diogo Jota’s return to team training, the Portuguese hasn’t travelled with the Liverpool squad to South Yorkshire, with Klopp sticking with his favoured front-three comprising of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

Take a look at the image below for the Liverpool team news in full:

And the team news is… LIVE! Adrian fills in between the sticks but no Jota or Fabinho to be seen. Thoughts, Reds? 💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/rWsNKnocdE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 28, 2021