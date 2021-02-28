Leicester scrambling to agree extension with forward amid Liverpool interest – report

Leicester City are reportedly in advanced talks with winger Harvey Barnes over a new contract, spurred on by reported interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

The England international is flying this season, with 12 goals to his name in just 31 games as the Foxes surge up the Premier League rankings.

According to the Mirror, both Liverpool and Man Utd – among others – have scouted Barnes recently, but Leicester are close to agreeing a new deal with the winger.

While it’s no shock the Reds are said to be keeping tabs on a player like Barnes, it’s unclear what his role would be at Anfield if we did actually make a move.

The winger is a nailed-on starter at the King Power, whereas he’d be up against Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at Liverpool – basically, he’d rarely get a game and would be forced to accept a role like Xherdan Shaqiri’s.

There is no doubt about Barnes’ quality, but you have to question just how interested the Reds are/were in the Leicester star, given the current situation.