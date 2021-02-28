Liverpool legend makes great Brewster point which hints at why Reds were happy to sell

Sheffield United starlet Rhian Brewster has failed to impress at Bramall Lane so far, yet to open his account for his new club.

Signing from Liverpool last summer, the 20-year-old has made 18 senior appearances in total – 11 from the bench – but rarely gets sight of goal.

When at Anfield, Brewster was considered one of the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League, but he isn’t currently living up to that promise, and Reds legend John Aldridge has put the blame on the Blades.

Speaking to The Athletic, the former Ireland international explained his belief that Sheffield United’s playing style isn’t helping the young striker.

“Maybe it is the way Sheffield United play. They don’t create an awful lot of chances. That makes things hard for him,” said Aldo.

“It can’t be easy at such a young age. He is in the Premier League and all the scrutiny that comes with it. You want to be flying but that hasn’t happened. The longer it goes without scoring and playing well, the harder it becomes for a young lad to conquer it.”

When he was playing for Liverpool, the one thing Brewster couldn’t be faulted for was his finishing – particularly for the U23s – whenever the striker was given a chance, he would put it away.

One lingering theory among Reds supporters last summer was that the youngster was allowed to leave Anfield because a typical No.9 under Jurgen Klopp needs to do more than just finish.

Taking a look at the role Bobby Firmino has in the Liverpool front line, in which he breaks up opposition counter-attacks and holds up the ball for his team-mates, it’s clear Brewster would have struggled to lead the attack in a similar fashion.

But at the age of just 20, we at Empire of the Kop are backing the Sheffield United striker to find his form and finally kickstart his very promising career.