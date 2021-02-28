Liverpool star tipped to “start running the big games” soon after difficult start to life at Anfield

Kevin Phillips has tipped Thiago Alcantara to be a bigger influence at Liverpool once key stars return from injury.

The Spaniard’s performances have come under fire of late, with critics lambasting the former Barcelona man for defensive mistakes.

“Even Thiago coming in has struggled a little bit even though he’s a quality player,” the former striker told Football Insider. “He’s looked good at times, but we haven’t seen the best of him and I don’t think we will until next season when everyone is back fit.”

“Then, he could be a massive influence in the Premier League and on this Liverpool side,” Phillips added. “He will explode at some point and start running the big games, he’s that good.”

The No.6’s haphazard tackling has at times cost Jurgen Klopp’s side, most notably in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat to Leicester.

However, it has been noted that the club has been unable to utilise the summer signing as the German initially intended, with injuries forcing Thiago to adopt a more mixed role in light of the losses of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to injuries.

Injuries have played a major part in the derailing of Liverpool’s season, with the club finding themselves adrift of the top four places after a first title win in 30 years.

We’ve no doubt that the 29-year-old will properly thrive at Anfield, however, as will the rest of the side, once we’re back to full-strength.