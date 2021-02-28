Liverpool starlet admits going out on loan is “not ideal”

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, currently on loan at AGF, has admitted going out on loan is “not ideal” but appreciates the role the Reds have played in his early career.

The Poland U21 international has been with the Premier League champions since 2016, but is yet to make his senior debut.

Grabara has been sent out on three different loans; two with Danish side AGF and one with Huddersfield Town.

All stints went relatively well, but it now seems the 22-year-old is keen to fight for his place at Anfield after these experiences.

Speaking to Tipsbladet (via Sport Witness), Grabara said that Liverpool have helped him evolve. “How do I feel about being sent on loan and the things that come with it? Of course, this is not ideal,” he said.

“But if I hadn’t been picked up by Liverpool when I was 17, I would hardly have evolved as I have. I would not have been the same goalkeeper as I am today.

MORE: ‘My dad was crazy, in the best way’: Alisson tells heartfelt story about his father

“There are always pros and cons. I’ve played a lot of chess, and my teacher said you give something away when you take. So things are rarely black and white.”

You can take a couple of things from Grabara’s words; the first is that he’s keen on finding a club where he can start to put some roots down, whether that’s Liverpool or not, he doesn’t want another temporary move.

Another thing is that he’s clearly matured a fair bit in the last few years, so these loan deals – while he may not enjoy them – have done him some good.

Grabara will return to Liverpool at the end of the season, and with Adrian set to depart the club when his contract expires, there could be a fight between the Pole and Caoimhin Kelleher for a spot on the bench.