(Video) ‘As it counts for him, it counts’ – Jurgen Klopp reacts to news of Firmino’s lost goal

Jurgen Klopp responded to the discovery that Bobby Firmino’s goal to double the Reds’ lead had been chalked off as an own goal by insisting that he was unconcerned whether or not the stats reflected the Brazilian’s effort.

The No.9’s shot in the second-half to extend the scoreline did benefit from a significant deflection to end up past the reach of Blades keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Regardless, it’s a goal that will no doubt boost the forward’s confidence, with the former Hoffenheim man having come under fire of late for lacklustre performances in the final third.

We’d like to think that Firmino will be kept in the dark about the decision to take the goal off him, but the 29-year-old should still be delighted with his involvement, and hopefully it’ll give him the boost he needs to finish the season on a high.

🗣 "He had a goal, who cares. If it's not in the stats I don't care." Jurgen Klopp's reaction to finding out Roberto Firmino's goal was taken off him pic.twitter.com/kmjXlPeI0v — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021