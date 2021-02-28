(Video) Curtis Jones fires Liverpool ahead with clinical first-time effort

Curtis Jones fired Liverpool into the lead early in the second-half following a poor defensive clearance in the Sheffield United box.
A VAR check was conducted following the goal, with it being unsure whether Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross had passed over the line.
Unmarked, the Englishman netted in the bottom-left corner with a first-time effort to put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead.
We can only hope that the scoreline remains as is, with Liverpool searching for a first Premier League victory in four games.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports and beIN Sports:
Liverpool have the lead! 🔴
Sheffield United thought it went out but the VAR rules the goal as legitimate. A smart finish from Curtis Jones.
Así fue el gol de Jones: pic.twitter.com/l990YVOAUu
