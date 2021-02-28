(Video) Curtis Jones fires Liverpool ahead with clinical first-time effort

Posted by
Curtis Jones fired Liverpool into the lead early in the second-half following a poor defensive clearance in the Sheffield United box.

A VAR check was conducted following the goal, with it being unsure whether Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross had passed over the line.

Unmarked, the Englishman netted in the bottom-left corner with a first-time effort to put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead.

We can only hope that the scoreline remains as is, with Liverpool searching for a first Premier League victory in four games.

