(Video) Firmino bags delightful deflected goal to put Liverpool 2-0 up

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino isn’t having a vintage season, but managed to bag his seventh Premier League goal of the campaign against Sheffield United on Sunday night.

The Brazilian scuppered a couple of chances in the first-half, but struck in the second period of 45 with a delightful deflected shot on goal.

22-year-old Aaron Ramsdale, who had been pretty solid between the sticks for the Blades, was dumbfounded by Firmino’s shot, as it rebounded into the net.

Liverpool won’t care how it gets in the goal – it’s another three points (hopefully) in the bag!

[EDIT: This goal was later given as an OG.]

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sport / beIN):

The Goal of Roberto Firmino for Liverpool in video !

LIVERPOOL DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! 🔴 Roberto Firmino needed a slice of luck and that's what he got.

📲 Download the @SkySports app!