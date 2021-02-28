(Video) Jones dedicates goal to Alisson’s dad: “This is for you”

Curtis Jones struck early on in the second-half to give Liverpool a deserved lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday night.

The midfielder was cool and calculated with his finish – waiting for the right moment to strike after a last-ditch cross into the box by fellow Scouser Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking after the game, Jones took a moment to explain how he’s dedicating his goal to Alisson’s dad and family, saying: “May he rest in peace, and if Ali sees this, this is for you, bro.”

🗣 "This goal is for Ali's [Alisson] dad." 🙏 Curtis Jones dedicates his goal for Liverpool to the Alisson Becker's father who sadly passed away this week pic.twitter.com/skhiNPemvq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021