(Video) Jurgen Klopp confirms when Jota, Fabinho & Alisson will return for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Alisson and Fabinho should be available for selection against Chelsea this Thursday.

The Reds take on the Londoners at Anfield in the Premier League, and the duo would be a very welcome boost ahead of the big match.

Diogo Jota missed out on Sunday night, as Liverpool won 2-0 away from home against Sheffield United, through illness, but Klopp is hopeful he’ll recover in time to make the squad.

Take a look at the video below:

