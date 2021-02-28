(Video) Keane bizarrely suggests Liverpool duo should “retire” before Sheffield shutout

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, who has come under fire in recent weeks for some weak punditry, is at it again.

Before Liverpool kicked off against Sheffield United on Sunday night, the Irishman remarked Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips “should retire” if they can’t cope with the Blades’ attack.

The Reds went on to win the game 2-0, with the inexperienced defensive partnership picking up a clean sheet.

Hindsight is obviously 20/20, but to call out a 20-year-old, who just moved to a new country during a pandemic, and a lad making his sixth senior start, before a Premier League clash is a bit much for us.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):

🗣 "If they can't deal with playing Sheffield United, they should retire." Roy Keane has his say on Liverpool's inexperienced centre-back pairing taking the field tonight at Bramall Lane. Watch live on Sky Sports PL 📺 pic.twitter.com/v1Z7jv4mVY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 28, 2021