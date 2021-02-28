(Video) Souness waxes lyrical over ‘extremely gifted’ Curtis Jones; says midfielder could have big LFC future

Curtis Jones’ performance against Sheffield United attracted praise from Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness, who stated that the youngster “could have a big part to play in Liverpool’s future”.

The 20-year-old capped off a confident outing against Chris Wilder’s side with a clinical finish inside the box to open the scoring following a poor clearance.

With injuries having robbed Jurgen Klopp of several key midfielders, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, the No.17 has benefitted from an opportunity for a greater number of minutes this term than would have perhaps been available in a normal season.

Nonetheless, Jones has grasped his chance firmly with both hands, with his performances deservedly attracting plaudits – long may it continue.

