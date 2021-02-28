Why Jota, Davies & Kelleher aren’t with the Liverpool squad tonight

Liverpool fans would have been a little surprised on Sunday night when they found out Caoimhin Kelleher, Diogo Jota and Ben Davies weren’t named in the match-day squad to face Sheffield United.

Adrian was given a rare start at Bramall Lane, while Nat Phillips started alongside Ozan Kabak in the heart of the Reds’ defence.

There was a belief Jota would make the bench for Sheffield, given he’d re-joined the first-team training sessions, but the Portugal international was ruled out through illness.

Kelleher was expected to fill in for Liverpool’s No.1 Alisson, but the 22-year-old is still battling a minor injury. Unable to make the bench, Jakub Ojrzynski was named in the squad.

Davies, like Jota, was also seemingly fit in the build-up to the Reds’ visit to Bramall Lane – but was left behind because of slight fitness concerns.

With Chelsea up next in the Premier League for Liverpool, it’s easy to think Jurgen Klopp is being a little extra cautious with his injury-ridden squad.