Adrian dedicates clean sheet to Alisson as Liverpool claim first win since January

Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 victory over lowly Sheffield United last night, registering their first Premier League win since January 31.

It was a solid performance from the champions, who didn’t really look like anything less than victors for the duration of the match.

Adrian, Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips put in an admirable shift as a stopgap defensive set-up, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Last night Alisson was missing for personal reasons – and as Caoimhin Kelleher is still nursing a minor injury, the Spaniard was given a rare start between the sticks.

It’s impossible to knock Adrian when he clocks out with a clean sheet – the shutout, of which, he dedicated to his Brazilian counterpart.

Taking to Twitter, our No.13 tagged Alisson in a lovely little post, to which our No.1 replied ‘I love you brother’.

Te quiero hermano! ❤️ — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) February 28, 2021

Liverpool are up against Chelsea next, with the Premier League champions set to host the Londoners Anfield on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Alisson, Fabinho and Diogo Jota should be available for the big clash, which would come as a huge boost as the Reds hopefully put an end to their horrific form of late.