Liverpool predicted XI v. Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp to go strong with star trio set to return

Liverpool are up against Chelsea in the Premier League this week, just five days after registering a win away at Bramall Lane.

The match takes on even more significance this season as the Reds are now admittedly in a battle to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

A win over Chelsea will see Liverpool at the very least leapfrog the Londoners into fifth at the end of GW27; and perhaps West Ham into fourth too, if they falter in their clash with Leeds United.

After the win over Sheffield United on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Alisson and Fabinho should return this week, while Diogo Jota is back in contention.

It’s hard to predict what the boss will do in the best of times, but here’s how we think he’ll set up on Thursday night…

Back in goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a defensive line of Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

A midfield trio of Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones seems likely, with the Brazilian finally able to return to his anchor role with two proven centre-backs fit and available.

Gini Wijnaldum is of course in with a shout too, given his solid shift against the Blades, and Naby Keita could make his return to a starting XI – but it’d be harsh to drop Jones after some glittering performances of late.

Up top will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – even though Diogo Jota could return, he may not be 100% match-fit given a recent illness, but don’t be surprised if he comes off the bench.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Kabak, Phillips, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino