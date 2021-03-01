Liverpool ready to make £26m move for Argentina midfielder – report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer Udinese as much as €30million for midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

The Argentina international has been linked with the Reds for a little while now, with the reputable Fabrizio Romano revealing on the Que Golazo Podcast that scouts have been sent to Italy by the Premier League champions.

The apparent willingness to offer up to €30million comes from TuttoUdinese, who also claim the Reds see de Paul as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

The Udinese star is quite a different player to our Dutch maestro; he operates more as a No.10 and on the flanks, and has an impressive 30 goals to his name since signing for Udinese five years ago.

Wijnaldum is going to be a difficult man to replace – but the role he’s played at Anfield can be comfortably filled by Thiago Alcantara, with a new signing complimenting the midfield.

De Paul could be a good addition to the Liverpool team, with the Reds not really having any players who are traditional central attacking midfielders.

It could offer Jurgen Klopp a different kind of approach when his typical 4-3-3 isn’t getting the job done against sides a little more difficult to break down.