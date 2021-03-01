Scholes tips Thiago for Liverpool failure; says Spaniard should’ve joined Man Utd

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes doesn’t think Thiago Alcantara will find success with Liverpool.

Speaking after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United at the weekend, the former England midfielder believes the Spaniard doesn’t have the legs to play for Jurgen Klopp.

In a rather interesting post-match analysis of Thiago, Scholes suggested Liverpool’s No.6 would be better suited to Man United’s playing style.

“The way Liverpool play with the three in midfield, I don’t think he has great legs about him, so that central role would suit him down to the ground,” the former midfielder is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“Once you are in a wider position in the three, it’s very difficult to get around the pitch because he’s not that type of player. He’s not someone who is going to be running out to a left-back. It’s just not his game.

“He just needs to be sat in the middle. Controlling things, bringing players into play and that’s what he’s good at – I just wonder if this way of playing that Liverpool play is suited to his style of football.

“He doesn’t seem a Jurgen Klopp type player, does he? You think of the midfield players he has got and the forward players. Everything is 100 miles per hour.

“I thought he would have been more suited to a Manchester United team. In a two in midfield with a holding player, really good strong defensive player, where he can sit and control games.

“Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, I don’t see them controlling games. I see them going for the throat in teams. He hasn’t got that energy to really overpower midfield players.”

While Scholes does make a fair criticism of Thiago in that he isn’t perhaps as physical as some of his team-mates, such as Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum, he more than holds his own.

In terms of whether the Spaniard will find success at Liverpool, it’s a little unfair to judge him this early on. Fabinho is a fantastic example of why a player shouldn’t be written off so soon.

Klopp wanted to slowly embed the raw Brazilian into his team, and the same was probably the plan for Thiago, but fitness woes this season has prevented an easing in for the former Bayern Munich star.

It’s not been a dream start for our No.6, but it’s far from an idyllic season and there is no doubt in our minds he’ll continue to shine until June and explode in a full-fit squad next term.