Thiago takes to social media to celebrate ‘good’ Liverpool win

Liverpool superstar Thiago Alcantara tasted Premier League victory last for the first time since January 31 as the Reds cruised to a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Spaniard played a good game, keeping the midfield play concise and linking up well with the attack, but it was Curtis Jones who’ll grab the headlines today.

The young Scouser scored a lovely goal via a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, a strike which he later dedicated to Alisson and his family.

But Thiago, like Gini Wijnaldum, played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over the Blades, and the No.6 took to Twitter to celebrate the important victory.

Thiago and Jones are building an exciting partnership this season, with the No.17 playing more games than probably expected, with a series of injuries to Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Up next for Liverpool is Chelsea, with three points at Anfield this season not being any more vital than against the Blues on Thursday night.

Whether we like it or not, the Reds are in a scrap to finish in a Champions League qualification spot. Victory over Thomas Tuchel’s side would see us leapfrog them into fifth at the very least, and potentially fourth if West Ham falter in their match with Leeds United.