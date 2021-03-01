(Video) Guardiola makes Liverpool declaration after being asked huge Man City question

Pep Guardiola has rejected David Moyes’ suggestion that Manchester City are the best team in Europe, stating it’s Bayern Munich as they’ve “won everything” in the last 12 months.

Elaborating on his point further, the Spaniard said City aren’t even the best team in the Premier League at the moment, conceding that title to reigning champions Liverpool.

It’s difficult to argue with what Guardiola is saying, as both Liverpool and Bayern have worked hard to earn their titles, but there’s no shame in admitting City are at least playing like the best team in the country.

Take a look at the video below:

🗣️ "They are the best." Pep Guardiola says #LFC are still the best team in the Premier League and the title isn't won yet 👑 pic.twitter.com/10cLozYtWI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 1, 2021