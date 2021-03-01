(Video) Jones’ best bits as Liverpool starlet drops Man of the Match performance

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones put in a performance to remember against Sheffield United last night.

The 19-year-old bossed the game from the middle of the park, alongside Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum, and was arguably the focal point of the Premier League champions’ attack for much of the 90 minutes.

Jones was removed from play with around 15 minutes left on the clock for Naby Keita, but already had a monumental impact on the game, smashing Liverpool ahead early on in the second-half.

His overall game was brilliant, though, and you can watch highlights of it below – via @LFCComps:

Curtis Jones vs Sheffield Unitedpic.twitter.com/zoHeQWa1U6 — LFC Comps (@LFCComps) February 28, 2021