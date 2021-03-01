(Video) Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian randomly starts doing keepy-ups mid-game

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian must have got a little bored at Bramall Lane last night as the Spaniard randomly started doing some keepy-ups in the middle of the game.

The Reds went on to win 2-0 against Sheffield United, and given the excitement after a poor run of form, this bizarre moment went under the radar somewhat.

Like team-mate Alisson, Adrian is a goalkeeper who likes to play with the ball at his feet, and nothing proves that more than taking a few moments in the middle of a match to drop some keepy-ups!

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports / beIN):