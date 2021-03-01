(Video) Thiago’s highlights as Spaniard shows subtle class in Liverpool win

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara quietly had a solid game yesterday, as Curtis Jones stole the show.
Sitting a little deeper than he’d probably prefer, the Spaniard pulled the strings in midfield as the Reds cruised to a 2-0 win against Sheffield United.
Thiago had a bit of subtlety to his game last night – he didn’t spend much time on fiery skills, but pulled off all of the basic elements with aplomb.
One thing is becoming abundantly clear thus far; Liverpool can rely on their No.6 to consistently put in solid shifts.
Take a look at Thiago’s highlights from the win at Bramall Lane below – via CF Comps:
Thiago vs. Sheffield United
That is exactly what we need from Thiago. Keeping it quick, simple, fluent and will no shortage of class. The pass for Gini’s chance in the first half was a perfect illustration of what he brings to the team. Top quality