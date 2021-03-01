(Video) Thiago’s highlights as Spaniard shows subtle class in Liverpool win

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara quietly had a solid game yesterday, as Curtis Jones stole the show.

Sitting a little deeper than he’d probably prefer, the Spaniard pulled the strings in midfield as the Reds cruised to a 2-0 win against Sheffield United.

Thiago had a bit of subtlety to his game last night – he didn’t spend much time on fiery skills, but pulled off all of the basic elements with aplomb.

One thing is becoming abundantly clear thus far; Liverpool can rely on their No.6 to consistently put in solid shifts.

Take a look at Thiago’s highlights from the win at Bramall Lane below – via CF Comps:

Thiago vs. Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/yVvkozI0bv — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) March 1, 2021