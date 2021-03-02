When RedBird will acquire 10% of FSG & what it’ll mean to Liverpool

Investment firm RedBird Capital are set to acquire 10% of Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group very soon.

Sportico, a news website all about business in sport, claim the deal is ‘close’ to being done, with Gerry Cardindale’s interest being an open secret at this point.

Given talks with blank-cheque firm RedBall fell through earlier this year, it’s clear these sorts of arrangements aren’t completed too rapidly – but as they wanted a larger stake of 25% it further complicated things.

According to Huddle Up founder Joe Pompliano, the deal with RedBird won’t be completed for at least another six weeks or so.

While potential new investment in FSG doesn’t necessarily mean Liverpool will see any of it, supporters will be keen to find out if that’s the case and we should get an idea as soon as this summer.

Instead of a straight-up cash injection, what’s more likely is the Reds benefitting from a newfound relationship with French side Toulouse, who are owned by RedBird.

It’s been a dead horse for a long while, but FSG are notoriously tight when it comes to spending their own money on new players. However, with the investment Liverpool have got from their owners in other areas, it’s hard to complain too much without sounding spoilt.