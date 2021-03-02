Chelsea dealt potential injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash

Thomas Tuchel could be without winger Callum Hudson-Odoi for Chelsea’s trip to Anfield this week.

The Blues’ boss conceded the England international is “a little bit injured” after the stalemate with Manchester United over the weekend – as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

Hudson-Odoi hasn’t yet been ruled out of the clash with Liverpool, but he can now be considered a doubt.

This comes as a blow to Chelsea, with Tuchel clearly fond of the winger, featuring heavily since replacing Frank Lampard at the helm.

Thiago Silva is another likely absentee for the Londoners at Anfield, with the centre-half presumably out with a thigh injury.

Liverpool don’t exactly have a clean bill of health though, which isn’t news to supporters, with no fewer than nine players unavailable for the Reds’ 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Fabinho, Alisson and Diogo Jota could all be in line to make their returns against Chelsea, with this all but confirmed by Jurgen Klopp on Sunday.

A win at Anfield for either side will be huge, with the race for Champions League qualification spots heating up in recent weeks.