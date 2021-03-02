Journalist early to Thiago transfer news claims Mbappe wants Liverpool

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe reportedly favours a move to Liverpool after deciding to leave the French champions.

That’s according to Times journalist Duncan Castles, who has also claimed Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are attractive options for the World Cup winner.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, the reporter stated it’s a ‘dream’ of Mbappe’s to play in the Premier League and Liverpool is his preferred team.

This is somewhat noteworthy as Castles was very early to the news of Thiago Alcantara’s transfer from Bayern Munich over the summer.

MORE: Jose Enrique – The Column: January transfer mistakes, Curtis Jones’ best position & Erling Haaland summer dream

During a time when it seemed like nothing more than a pie-in-the-sky rumour, the Times journalist often dropped hints the Spaniard would wind up at Anfield.

As early back as August 4, six weeks before the Echo dashed links, Castles was talking about Jurgen Klopp wanting to get the deal for Thiago ‘done as quickly as possible’ [via the Express].

While this new report is certainly not confirmation Mbappe is going to sign for Liverpool, or even that he’s definitely going to leave PSG, it’s certainly encouraging to hear someone with a track record talking up the possibility.