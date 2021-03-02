Jurgen Klopp lauds Adrian but confirms Spaniard is now third-choice goalkeeper

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian made an excellent account of himself against Sheffield United over the weekend, keeping a clean sheet in Alisson’s absence.

The Spaniard has noticeably fallen behind Caoimhin Kelleher in the pecking order at Anfield, however, and this has now been confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.

The young Irishman is nursing a minor injury and was unavailable for the Reds’ trip to Bramall Lane, but will assume his place on the bench shortly.

Speaking after the 2-0 win over the Blades, Klopp explained Adrian is ‘top, top, top, top,’ but reiterated that Kelleher is Liverpool’s main man after Ali.

“I’m so happy for him, he deserves that. He showed pure class and top character. He showed all his personality,” he’s quoted as saying by the Echo. “Top, top, top, top!

“If you want, he is now number three (goalkeeper) but in the dressing room you will never see any difference.

“He is just a very strong character and helps the team even when he’s not playing. Here he helped on the pitch a lot and I’m really happy for him.”

Liverpool haven’t had the best luck with goalkeepers through the years. After Pepe Reina’s decline around 2013-14, the Reds struggled to find faith in their No.1.

Simon Mignolet was perhaps the best we had right up until Alisson’s record signing three years ago.

With Ali, Kelleher and Adrian as options, Klopp has put together probably the best goalkeeper set-up Anfield has seen since a young Reina was pushing Jerzy Dudek for the starting spot in 2005.