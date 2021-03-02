Liverpool legend Ian St John has died, aged 82

Liverpool legend Ian St John has sadly died at the age of 82.

The club icon was suffering from an illness before his death and passed away with loved ones at his bedside last night.

In a statement published on Liverpool’s website, Saint’s family have asked for privacy in this difficult period.

Their statement in full follows:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather.

“He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times.

“The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time.”

St John is the embodiment of a club legend, making 425 appearances for the Reds in his career, scoring 118 goals along the way.

He represented Liverpool between 1961 and 1971 and picked up the two first division titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup during his time at Anfield.

Inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2008, Saint will be remembered fondly by football fans in the UK and beyond.

Rest in peace, Ian St John 1938-2021.